Reviving Roots: JNU's New Elective on India's Traditional Knowledge

Jawaharlal Nehru University introduces 'Indian Knowledge Traditions' as an elective course across all disciplines. The course includes subjects like Vedic sciences and traditional medicine, tailored to specific fields. It aims to incorporate India's intellectual heritage, carrying academic credits as recommended by the University Grants Commission.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-11-2024 16:22 IST | Created: 16-11-2024 16:22 IST
Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) is set to introduce an elective course focused on India's traditional knowledge across all its academic disciplines, including engineering and management. This course, aptly titled 'Indian Knowledge Traditions,' aims to immerse students in India's rich intellectual heritage.

The new elective will be available in all schools and centers within the university, with custom-tailored syllabi to ensure relevance across various fields. According to sources, these courses will delve into indigenous knowledge systems, covering areas from Vedic sciences to ancient engineering practices. This initiative aligns with the University Grants Commission's directive to acquaint students with India's historical intellectual contributions.

Anticipated to be rolled out from the forthcoming academic session, the elective will count towards students' academic credits, with the UGC recommending that 5 percent of total credits at undergraduate and postgraduate levels be dedicated to such courses. JNU's commitment to promoting traditional knowledge is also reflected in newly established centers for Hindu, Jain, and Buddhist studies on its campus.

(With inputs from agencies.)

