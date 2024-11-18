Left Menu

Dahua Technology Revolutionizes Education with Innovative Smart Solutions

Dahua Technology unveiled smart education solutions aimed at enhancing learning experiences, improving school management, and ensuring student safety. Solutions include DeepHub smart classrooms, AI-driven attendance systems, and intelligent security measures. New products like classroom cameras and interactive whiteboards were also introduced to facilitate digital educational transformation globally.

Dahua Technology, a leading global provider of video-centric AIoT solutions, has launched a range of smart education solutions under the theme 'Student-centered Learning, Innovative School Management, and Intelligent Student Safety' at a virtual event. These innovations aim to enhance global education through technology and digital transformation.

The Smart Classroom Solutions feature DeepHub smart interactive whiteboards with integrated video and audio systems, facilitating hybrid learning. The one-click recording functionality allows students to revisit classroom sessions, and gamification features encourage active participation. Additionally, mobile lab training carts deliver 4K real-time demonstrations, bridging the gap between theory and practice.

Automated attendance solutions harnessing AI improve school management by accurately tracking student presence, saving class time. Dahua's Smart Examination Solutions incorporate identity verification and electronic device detection, reducing proctor workload and ensuring examination integrity. The One-Card/One-Face System streamlines campus access and payment procedures, while the Dahua Smart Parking Solution optimizes vehicle management efficiency.

Dahua's intelligent security systems enhance campus safety with access control, AI-based threat detection, and cameras equipped with sound and light alarms. The integration of video surveillance with AR technology in the Dahua monitoring center boosts security decision-making processes. A VR Patrol System further automates security measures, reducing human error.

New educational products introduced include: classroom cameras for recording and online monitoring, the DSS Pro EDU system for streamlined attendance tracking, advanced models of DeepHub interactive whiteboards, high-quality audio systems, and lab training carts. In-person summits are planned in Brazil, Indonesia, and the UAE following the launch to offer tailored education improvement solutions.

