Ekya Nava: Pioneering the Future of Education

Ekya Schools launched its new K-12 initiative, Ekya Nava, India's first school focused on Innovation, Creativity, and Design. The school was inaugurated at the FIND Festival, aiming to foster critical thinking and real-world skills through pathways in design, technology, and entrepreneurship. Education leaders attended, supporting transformative learning approaches.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 19-11-2024 17:57 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 17:57 IST
Ekya Schools has inaugurated Ekya Nava, India's groundbreaking K-12 School of Innovation, Creativity, and Design. The launch, occurring at the FIND Festival, introduces a transformative education model focused on problem-solving and experiential learning.

The event celebrated new educational approaches with keynote speeches from prominent figures like Shri Madhu Bangarappa, who highlighted the importance of innovative teaching for quality education. Dr. K. P. Gopalkrishna also emphasized holistic learning during the inauguration.

Exciting activities, such as the Design Thinking Challenge, showcased Ekya Nava's commitment to fostering critical skills. The launch of "Prompting the Future-AI for Transformative Teaching" added depth to Ekya's educational vision, equipping teachers to navigate AI complexities in education.

