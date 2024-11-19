Ekya Nava: Pioneering the Future of Education

Ekya Schools has inaugurated Ekya Nava, India's groundbreaking K-12 School of Innovation, Creativity, and Design. The launch, occurring at the FIND Festival, introduces a transformative education model focused on problem-solving and experiential learning.

The event celebrated new educational approaches with keynote speeches from prominent figures like Shri Madhu Bangarappa, who highlighted the importance of innovative teaching for quality education. Dr. K. P. Gopalkrishna also emphasized holistic learning during the inauguration.

Exciting activities, such as the Design Thinking Challenge, showcased Ekya Nava's commitment to fostering critical skills. The launch of "Prompting the Future-AI for Transformative Teaching" added depth to Ekya's educational vision, equipping teachers to navigate AI complexities in education.

