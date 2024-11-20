Global Lithium's Shareholder Meeting Postponed Amidst Foreign Laws Review

Global Lithium has announced a delay in its annual shareholder meeting, rescheduling it to February 14. This postponement allows for a thorough review by the Australian government concerning a potential breach of foreign acquisition laws by one of its shareholders.

The company's notification followed a court approval to extend the meeting by three months, allowing the Australian Treasury to examine a report submitted by Global Lithium regarding potential violations of the Foreign Acquisitions and Takeovers Act.

Officials confirm that Global Lithium will release additional details shortly, providing clarity on the implications of the reviewed report and its potential impact on stakeholders.

