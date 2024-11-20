Delhi University Faces Further Delays in Students' Union Election Results

In a surprising turn of events, Delhi University has delayed the release of the Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) election results, now scheduled for November 25. This decision comes as the university faces challenges in addressing the widespread defacement associated with the elections.

The vote counting was initially planned for September 28 and later rescheduled for November 21, but persistent clean-up issues prompted another postponement. According to a notification, the central panel counting will take place near the Botany Department, with college-level results starting on November 24 at staggered times for morning and evening colleges.

The delay is largely due to unsatisfactory progress in cleaning up 190 defaced locations across campus. Despite efforts, an inspection committee found the situation lacking, leading to the administrative decision to defer the announcement. The move follows a directive from the Delhi High Court to report on the clean-up before proceeding with election-related activities.

