Protest Erupts Over Alleged Caste Discrimination at IIM-B

A group of protesters gathered on Wednesday accusing IIM Bengaluru of caste discrimination, demanding the ousting of its director. The demonstration was organized by the All India OBC Students Association and other groups.

Protesters claimed IIM-B failed to uphold reservation policies for SC, ST, and OBC communities. An RTI filed by the association underscored the demands for complete adherence to constitutional mandates.

IIM Bengaluru refuted the allegations, emphasizing its commitment to inclusivity and anti-discrimination through a Diversity and Inclusion Cell. It also highlighted ongoing recruitment initiatives to meet reservation requirements.

(With inputs from agencies.)