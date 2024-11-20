Left Menu

Protest Erupts Over Alleged Caste Discrimination at IIM-B

A protest against alleged caste discrimination at IIM Bangalore demanded the director's removal. Organized by OBC associations, the protest called for adherence to reservation policies. IIMB denied allegations, highlighting its diversity initiatives including a grievance committee and recruitment efforts for reserved categories.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 20-11-2024 22:28 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 22:28 IST
Protest Erupts Over Alleged Caste Discrimination at IIM-B
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A group of protesters gathered on Wednesday accusing IIM Bengaluru of caste discrimination, demanding the ousting of its director. The demonstration was organized by the All India OBC Students Association and other groups.

Protesters claimed IIM-B failed to uphold reservation policies for SC, ST, and OBC communities. An RTI filed by the association underscored the demands for complete adherence to constitutional mandates.

IIM Bengaluru refuted the allegations, emphasizing its commitment to inclusivity and anti-discrimination through a Diversity and Inclusion Cell. It also highlighted ongoing recruitment initiatives to meet reservation requirements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

 India
2
High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Polls

High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Poll...

 India
3
Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central China, AP reports quoting state media.

Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central...

 Global
4
Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: The Impact of Parenthood on Women’s Employment in Indonesia

Unraveling Monetary Policy Puzzles in Emerging Economies: A Forward-Looking Approach

Digital Transformation in Human Development: Opportunities and Challenges in ECA

A Smarter Approach to Safety: Cognitive Therapy’s Impact on Jail Violence

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024