World Bank Report Highlights Dominican Republic’s Development Needs

The FY 2024 Dominican Republic Country Opinion Survey Report by the World Bank Group highlights education, climate change, and governance as key priorities for development. The report calls for enhanced collaboration, tailored financial instruments, and increased visibility of the WBG’s work to address national challenges effectively.

Updated: 23-11-2024 15:04 IST
World Bank Report Shines Spotlight on Dominican Republic’s Development Challenges

The World Bank Group’s FY 2024 Dominican Republic Country Opinion Survey Report, published by the ECR Business Intelligence Team, unveils critical insights into how stakeholders perceive the organization’s efforts in fostering national development. Conducted between February and May 2024, the survey gathered perspectives from 157 respondents, representing government institutions, private sector entities, academia, and civil society.

Understanding Perceptions of Trust and Familiarity

The survey reveals that the World Bank Group (WBG) enjoys high levels of trust among key stakeholders, ranking alongside the Central Bank and academic institutions as one of the most trusted organizations in the Dominican Republic. Respondents with direct collaboration experience rated their familiarity with the WBG significantly higher, underscoring the importance of consistent engagement in cultivating positive perceptions.

Education and Climate Take Center Stage

Education and skills development emerged as the top development priority, followed closely by climate change and natural resource management. Stakeholders applauded the WBG’s improved alignment with national priorities and its pivotal role in shaping development policies. Notable progress was also reported in the areas of health, agriculture, and public sector governance.

Calls for Broader Collaboration

While government and private sector participants expressed favorable views, civil society respondents advocated for greater inclusion and transparency. Suggestions included expanding partnerships with local organizations, municipalities, and academia to ensure that WBG initiatives address diverse community needs effectively.

Leveraging Financial Tools and Knowledge

Respondents valued the WBG’s technical assistance, financial resources, and knowledge-sharing efforts. Half of the survey participants had utilized the organization’s knowledge products, with many praising their relevance and quality. However, calls for more flexible financial instruments and non-reimbursable support were notable, highlighting a need for adaptability in meeting local demands.

Climate Change: A Pressing Concern

As climate change intensifies, stakeholders voiced alarm over its impact on water availability, forest degradation, and extreme weather events. The report underscores the need for WBG communications to emphasize these concerns, making them relatable and actionable for local communities.

Building a Future-Focused Approach

To amplify its impact, the report recommends the WBG deepen collaborations with civil society, enhance institutional capacity through digitalization, and align financial instruments more closely with Dominican development goals. Increased visibility of WBG projects and their outcomes is vital for maintaining stakeholder confidence.

