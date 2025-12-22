Forests of the Future: Battling Climate Change with Biodiversity

Foresters in Germany are embracing biodiversity to strengthen forest resilience against climate change impacts. The Arnsberg forest park, once bustling with giant Norwegian spruce, now faces a stark reality after a bark beetle infestation wiped out vast tree areas.

Monocultures, highly susceptible to heat and pests, have made these forest regions particularly vulnerable. Forest experts are actively working under a European Union-funded scheme, introducing multiple tree species to safeguard future forest ecosystems.

Despite financial constraints, the integration of a variety of tree species aims to fortify these ecosystems against climate adversities, supporting both environmental sustainability and the economy. Efforts are underway to prioritize ecological and economical stability while adhering to local nature protection regulations.

