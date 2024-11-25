Left Menu

CREDAI's Transformative Leap: Upgrading 1,000 Schools and Skilling Workers

CREDAI celebrates its 25th foundation day by upgrading 1,000 government schools with smart classrooms and sanitation facilities, and committing to green building and urban forestry. An investment of Rs 11 lakh per school is planned. Additionally, the organization pledges to skill 5 lakh construction workers nationwide.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-11-2024 15:37 IST | Created: 25-11-2024 15:37 IST
In a significant move to mark its silver jubilee, the Confederation of Real Estate Developers' Associations of India (CREDAI) has announced the upgrade of 1,000 government schools across the nation. These upgrades will include the installation of smart classrooms and the provision of quality water and modern sanitation facilities.

CREDAI, in collaboration with an NGO, is spearheading this initiative with a planned investment of Rs 11 lakh per school. To further signify its commitment to sustainable development, the association is also focusing on green buildings and urban forestry.

President-Elect Shekhar Patel confirmed that the first phase of transformation has already begun in Gujarat with 50 schools. CREDAI President Boman Irani highlighted another commitment: skilling 5 lakh construction workers nationwide. Established in 1999, CREDAI boasts over 13,000 members.

