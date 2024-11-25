Left Menu

Shoolini University Achieves NAAC A+ Accreditation

Shoolini University has earned an A+ grade from the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) with a CGPA of 3.33. This achievement recognizes the university's excellence in education, innovation, and institutional performance, marking it as a leading educational institution in India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Solan | Updated: 25-11-2024 16:29 IST | Created: 25-11-2024 16:29 IST
Shoolini University Achieves NAAC A+ Accreditation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Argentina

Shoolini University has attained a prestigious A+ grade from the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC), demonstrating exceptional educational quality and innovation. With a Cumulative Grade Point Average of 3.33 on a 4-point scale, the university now ranks among India's top educational institutions.

The NAAC's rigorous accreditation process examines institutions based on seven criteria, with Shoolini University excelling in Curricular Aspects, Infrastructure and Learning Resources, Governance and Leadership, and Institutional Values and Best Practices. This achievement underscores the university's commitment to academic and institutional excellence.

University leaders, including Founder-Chancellor Prof. PK Khosla, Pro-Chancellor Vishal Anand, and Vice Chancellor Prof. Atul Khosla, credited the university community's hard work for this accomplishment. The NAAC A+ grade enhances Shoolini University's reputation as it strives to join the ranks of the Top 100 Global Universities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1

India Rejects $300 Billion Climate Fund as 'Too Little, Too Distant'

 Azerbaijan
2
Gunfire Erupts Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

Gunfire Erupts Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

 Global
3
Contentious Climate Deal Strikes Divisive Chord at COP29

Contentious Climate Deal Strikes Divisive Chord at COP29

 Global
4
Gunfire Sparks Security Response Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

Gunfire Sparks Security Response Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

 Egypt

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Field to Future: Transforming Rice Cultivation for a Sustainable World

Revolutionizing Poverty Measurement: A Comprehensive Spatial Price Index Framework

Comprehensive Solutions for Plastic Pollution: A Policy and Action Blueprint

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024