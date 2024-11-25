Shoolini University Achieves NAAC A+ Accreditation

Shoolini University has attained a prestigious A+ grade from the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC), demonstrating exceptional educational quality and innovation. With a Cumulative Grade Point Average of 3.33 on a 4-point scale, the university now ranks among India's top educational institutions.

The NAAC's rigorous accreditation process examines institutions based on seven criteria, with Shoolini University excelling in Curricular Aspects, Infrastructure and Learning Resources, Governance and Leadership, and Institutional Values and Best Practices. This achievement underscores the university's commitment to academic and institutional excellence.

University leaders, including Founder-Chancellor Prof. PK Khosla, Pro-Chancellor Vishal Anand, and Vice Chancellor Prof. Atul Khosla, credited the university community's hard work for this accomplishment. The NAAC A+ grade enhances Shoolini University's reputation as it strives to join the ranks of the Top 100 Global Universities.

(With inputs from agencies.)