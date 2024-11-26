Left Menu

IBSAT 2024: Unlocking Opportunities at ICFAI Business School

IBSAT 2024, conducted by The ICFAI Foundation for Higher Education, is pivotal for MBA aspirants targeting nine prestigious IBS campuses. Offering scholarships worth Rs. 10 crore, the test, free of negative markings, focuses on multiple-choice questions. IBS Hyderabad leads in management education, ranking 39th by NIRF in 2024.

Hyderabad | Updated: 26-11-2024 14:33 IST
IBSAT 2024: Unlocking Opportunities at ICFAI Business School
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

IBSAT 2024, the highly anticipated proctored online aptitude test by The ICFAI Foundation for Higher Education, is a crucial stepping stone for MBA aspirants. The test, pivotal for entries into premier MBA and PGPM programs at nine ICFAI Business School (IBS) campuses, closes applications by the third week of December.

Uniquely, IBSAT reduces candidates' stress through an inclusive test structure, free of negative markings, and no sectional time limits. Aspiring students have the opportunity to participate in National Mock Tests on November 30th and December 7th to better prepare for the D-day.

With prestigious recognitions like AACSB accreditation and top rankings in management, IBS Hyderabad stands as a testament to top-tier management education, attracting scholars with its Rs. 10 crore scholarship program for top IBSAT scorers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

