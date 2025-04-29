Pepsi Unveils Star-Studded Female Football Ambassador Lineup

In a bold move to amplify the burgeoning world of women's football, Pepsi has today introduced its lineup of formidable global ambassadors. Renowned for its longstanding association with the sport, the brand aims to further the sport's growth by featuring these inspiring athletes in its latest campaign.

The new roster includes impressive names such as Alexia Putellas, a two-time Ballon D'Or Féminin winner, and Lauren James, an electrifying force on the field. These players join a group celebrated for their leadership, skill, and vision, redefining the game for audiences worldwide and setting a new benchmark for the sport's future.

As part of its continued commitment to women's football, Pepsi has also renewed its partnership with UEFA Women's Football through 2030. Fans are promised a summer packed with excitement and entertainment as the brand seeks to infuse new energy into the global sporting stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)