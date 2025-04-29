Left Menu

Pepsi Unveils Star-Studded Female Football Ambassador Lineup

Pepsi introduces a new lineup of global female football ambassadors, featuring players like Alexia Putellas and Lauren James, to champion the unstoppable rise of women's football. This aligns with Pepsi's long-standing involvement in the sport and its commitment to supporting the future of women's football.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 29-04-2025 14:46 IST | Created: 29-04-2025 14:46 IST
Pepsi Unveils Star-Studded Female Football Ambassador Lineup
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a bold move to amplify the burgeoning world of women's football, Pepsi has today introduced its lineup of formidable global ambassadors. Renowned for its longstanding association with the sport, the brand aims to further the sport's growth by featuring these inspiring athletes in its latest campaign.

The new roster includes impressive names such as Alexia Putellas, a two-time Ballon D'Or Féminin winner, and Lauren James, an electrifying force on the field. These players join a group celebrated for their leadership, skill, and vision, redefining the game for audiences worldwide and setting a new benchmark for the sport's future.

As part of its continued commitment to women's football, Pepsi has also renewed its partnership with UEFA Women's Football through 2030. Fans are promised a summer packed with excitement and entertainment as the brand seeks to infuse new energy into the global sporting stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Diaspora's Dual Demonstrations: Indian, Pakistani Groups Collide in London

Diaspora's Dual Demonstrations: Indian, Pakistani Groups Collide in London

 United Kingdom
2
Bulusan Volcano Erupts: Alert Level Raised, Community Warned

Bulusan Volcano Erupts: Alert Level Raised, Community Warned

 Philippines
3
North Korea's Involvement in Ukraine: A Growing Concern for the U.S.

North Korea's Involvement in Ukraine: A Growing Concern for the U.S.

 United States
4
Tragedy at Vancouver Festival: Murder Charges Filed After Car Ramming

Tragedy at Vancouver Festival: Murder Charges Filed After Car Ramming

 Canada

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Do Tariffs Shrink Trade Deficits? Engel Curve Holds the Key, Say MIT Economists

Charting the Future of Caribbean Tourism: Sustainable, Inclusive, and Resilient Pathways

How Institutions Shape Entrepreneurial Productivity Differently Across Economic Stages

Teens Turn to AI for Homework: Hungarian Study Urges Schools to Teach AI Ethics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025