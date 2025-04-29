RSS Leader Condemns Pahalgam Attack, Warns Pakistan of Imminent Collapse

In the wake of the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, RSS senior leader Indresh Kumar has issued a strong denunciation, labeling the act as 'shameful, disgusting, and insulting'. He emphasized that those connected to the attack should face severe consequences. Kumar urged all citizens to unite under a common identity as Indians before regional affiliations.

Kumar further articulated a grim outlook for Pakistan, predicting its imminent breakdown as regions like Sindh, Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, PoJK, and Punjab seek independence. He claimed that Pakistan's efforts to cultivate animosity towards India would not salvage the nation from fragmentation.

During a press conference, Kumar underscored the necessity for a detailed investigation into the terrorist act, which involved questioning the victim's religion before the attack. He highlighted a shared belief that terrorism has no religion and called for a steadfast commitment to this principle while advocating for a zero-tolerance approach to terrorism across India.

