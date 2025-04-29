Mark Carney's Victory: Canada's Stance Against Trump's Protectionism
Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney secured a victory for the Liberals, setting the stage for Canada to champion multilateralism against U.S. protectionism. Despite winning, Carney's government faces challenges due to a minority in the House of Commons. His global credibility could strengthen Canada's international alliances, though economic hurdles remain.
In a surprising political comeback, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney led the Liberals to victory, reinforcing Canada's commitment to multilateralism amid growing global protectionism driven by U.S. President Donald Trump.
Cementing his status as a leader with international credibility, Carney aims to build coalitions with like-minded countries, defending the free exchange of goods, services, and ideas.
While facing a fragile minority government, Carney looks to bypass economic setbacks from U.S. tariffs by expanding trade ties with Europe, Australia, and Asia, positioning Canada as a pivotal player on the world stage.
(With inputs from agencies.)
