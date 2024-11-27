Academic Controversy at Jadavpur University: Faculty Office Locked Over Evaluation Dispute

In a dramatic turn of events at Jadavpur University, students on Monday locked the room of two professors from the mass communications department, alleging misconduct in the evaluation process of exam papers. The professors targeted were former department head Santwan Chattopadhyay and assistant professor Abhishek Das, neither of whom were present at the time of the incident.

The issue arose from accusations by students that answer sheets for first and second semester exams were improperly evaluated. Frustrated with the lack of action by university authorities, including the Vice Chancellor and registrar, students took matters into their own hands. Abhishek Das had already been showcaused due to the complaints.

In response, Jadavpur University issued a stern statement condemning the locking of professors' office, warning that such actions would not be tolerated. The university assured that appropriate measures are underway, including the appointment of an external panel of experts to reevaluate the controversial exam papers.

