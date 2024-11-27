Left Menu

William Hague Elected Chancellor: A New Era for Oxford

William Hague, former UK Conservative leader, has been elected as the chancellor of Oxford University. He won against contenders Peter Mandelson and Elish Angiolini. Hague regards this role as his greatest honor, succeeding Chris Patten. He will begin his 10-year term early next year, spearheading crucial academic leadership.

Updated: 27-11-2024 19:45 IST
In a significant development, former UK Conservative Party leader William Hague has been elected as the chancellor of Oxford University, a prestigious academic position. The announcement came Wednesday, marking a new chapter in Hague's career.

The election, conducted online by university staff and alumni, saw Hague clinching the role by defeating competitors such as former Labour Cabinet minister Peter Mandelson and Scotland's ex-law chief, Elish Angiolini. Hague replaces Chris Patten, who served since 2003.

Hague, an alumnus of Oxford, views this appointment as the greatest honor of his life and anticipates leading the university into a transformative decade that will significantly impact the UK's future.

