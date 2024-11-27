Basic Education Minister Applauds Smooth 2024 Matric Examinations

South Africa's Basic Education Minister Siviwe Gwarube has expressed heartfelt gratitude to teachers, officials, parents, and stakeholders for their contributions to the successful execution of the 2024 National Senior Certificate (NSC) examinations. Despite challenges, the exams were administered smoothly, beginning on 21 October with the English Language paper and concluding on 28 November.

Speaking to the media on Wednesday, Gwarube emphasized that the collective effort of educators, administrators, and learners ensured a fair and credible examination process, maintaining high standards of integrity.

“Together, we are building an education system that upholds the values of fairness, integrity, and excellence,” Gwarube remarked, commending the dedication and resilience shown by all involved.

The 2024 matric examinations were not without hurdles. Protests in areas such as Jan Kempdorp, Gert Sibande, and Limpopo disrupted proceedings, while severe flooding in parts of the Eastern Cape and Mpumalanga affected 319 learners who were unable to write their exams.

To address these disruptions, contingency plans, including rewrite opportunities, have been put in place for affected learners.

Tragically, violent incidents overshadowed the examination period, particularly in the Eastern Cape, where five learners were gang raped while preparing for their exams. A similar incident occurred on 13 November, when another female learner was attacked.

“These heinous acts are a stark reminder of the dangers many learners, especially young girls, face daily. As we mark the 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence, these incidents must inspire collective action against such barbaric crimes,” said Gwarube.

The Minister called for schools and communities to prioritize the safety of learners, advocating for secure, supportive environments free from fear and violence.

Celebration Safety and Responsible Conduct

Addressing the celebratory period following exams, Gwarube urged matriculants to celebrate responsibly during "pens down" events or matric rage gatherings, cautioning against risky behaviors such as alcohol abuse.

“These moments should be about celebrating achievements, not endangering lives,” she stated.

Marking Process Underway Across 181 Centres

With exams concluded, attention has now shifted to the marking process. The Department of Basic Education has established 181 audited marking centres nationwide, employing over 50,000 markers to ensure accurate and reliable results.

The marking process commenced on 27 November 2024, with stringent standardization measures. Out of the 164 planned Marking Standardisation Meetings (MSMs), 60 have already been completed, finalizing guidelines to ensure fairness and consistency.

Results for the matric exams will be released on 13 January 2025, with provincial education departments following up the next day.

Focus on Health and Safety at Marking Centres

The Department has prioritized food safety and hydration at marking centres, conducting online workshops on proper food-handling protocols for Examination Managers, Marking Centre Managers, and School Principals.

In light of recent food-borne illness incidents linked to agricultural-grade pesticides, a circular has been issued to schools, prohibiting the use and storage of such chemicals on premises.

“Only vendors compliant with food safety laws will be permitted on school premises to safeguard against preventable health hazards,” Gwarube stated. Additionally, ensuring uninterrupted clean water supply in high-temperature areas has been a critical part of the preparations.

A Roadmap for Continued Excellence

Minister Gwarube concluded by emphasizing that the 2024 matric examinations underscore both triumphs and areas for improvement in South Africa’s education system.

“With rigorous monitoring, proactive planning, and community collaboration, we are paving the way for an education system that serves as a foundation for excellence and opportunity,” she said.

As South Africa awaits the results, the Minister reiterated her commitment to strengthening safety, fairness, and quality within the education sector, ensuring every learner can thrive in a supportive and secure environment.