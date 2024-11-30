Empowering Lives Through Skill and Spirit: The Art of Living's Transformative Social Projects

The Art of Living Social Projects, under the inspiration of Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, is actively transforming aspirations into reality. The organization focuses on addressing unemployment challenges by collaborating with governments and communities to provide skill training and entrepreneurship programs, particularly targeting youth.

The initiatives are tailored to meet industry demands, equipping participants with essential technical and soft skills, thereby preparing them for the competitive job market. They extend beyond mere training, fostering leadership and resilience among trainees, and facilitate socioeconomic breakthroughs.

With a network of 103 centers across India, training offers new opportunities for individuals, including marginalized communities, and extends its impact globally across 65 countries. This approach not only promotes sustainable livelihoods but also revitalizes communities, reflecting a holistic model of empowerment.

(With inputs from agencies.)