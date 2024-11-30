Left Menu

MCD Schools Inspire Students with Screened Tales of Perseverance

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) will screen motivational films for students in classes 4 and 5 to inspire perseverance and goal-setting. Films portraying real-life heroes will be shown to convey important life lessons. Discussions post-screening will help students understand and apply moral values.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-11-2024 16:36 IST | Created: 30-11-2024 16:36 IST
MCD Schools Inspire Students with Screened Tales of Perseverance
  • Country:
  • India

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) plans to inspire students by screening motivational films for young learners. This initiative, announced on Saturday, aims to instill perseverance and goal-setting skills in students from classes 4 and 5.

The lineup includes films such as Chandu Champion and I Am Kalam, designed to highlight life lessons and resilience. Students in classes one to three will enjoy motivational cartoons tailored for their understanding.

To facilitate this educational effort, MCD schools will use smart TVs and other audiovisual aids, with teachers engaging students in discussions to deepen their grasp of motivational messages and moral values.

(With inputs from agencies.)

