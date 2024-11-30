MCD Schools Inspire Students with Screened Tales of Perseverance

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) plans to inspire students by screening motivational films for young learners. This initiative, announced on Saturday, aims to instill perseverance and goal-setting skills in students from classes 4 and 5.

The lineup includes films such as Chandu Champion and I Am Kalam, designed to highlight life lessons and resilience. Students in classes one to three will enjoy motivational cartoons tailored for their understanding.

To facilitate this educational effort, MCD schools will use smart TVs and other audiovisual aids, with teachers engaging students in discussions to deepen their grasp of motivational messages and moral values.

