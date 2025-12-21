PM Modi's Cruise Chat: Navigating Student Stress on the Brahmaputra

Prime Minister Narendra Modi embarked on a unique journey on Sunday as he set sail on the Brahmaputra River aboard a cruise ship. This marked the beginning of his interaction with students during the 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' programme in Assam.

Onboard the three-deck 'M V Charaidew 2', Modi engaged with 25 students from diverse schools across Assam. The event, meant to address exam stress and mental health, saw participants selected from various districts including Kamrup Metropolitan and Dibrugarh.

Security was ramped up in the area with patrols by River Police, NDRF, and SDRF. This year's interaction aims to promote a balanced approach to learning. The presence of students from different educational backgrounds underlined the initiative's inclusive nature.

