Tragic Loss: Dental Student's Mysterious Demise

In a tragic incident at Divya Jyoti Group of Institutions, a 26-year-old dental student was found dead in her hostel room on Saturday. The deceased, identified as Renuka Yadav from Haryana's Rewari district, had allegedly taken her own life.

A suicide note was discovered, wherein Renuka Yadav indicated sole responsibility for her decision. On Friday, she had informed her educators of her intention to attend classes, but her absence prompted her roommates to check on her, leading to the grim discovery.

The local police, alongside a forensic team, are investigating the case comprehensively. Preliminary findings show no visible injuries other than a mark on her neck. Renuka's phone records and other evidence are being scrutinized to uncover more about the circumstances surrounding her death.

(With inputs from agencies.)