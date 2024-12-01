Innovate to Elevate: Empowering India's Future Engineers

During a recent address at IIT Kanpur, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar called on students to engage in smart, solution-oriented, scalable, and sustainable innovations for India's development. He emphasized resolving the issue of stubble burning, urging students to think creatively for the welfare of farmers.

Dhankhar highlighted the success of government initiatives such as the Atal Innovation Mission, Startup India, and Make in India. He pointed out the growth in India's mobile phone manufacturing sector as a testament to these programs' effectiveness, leading to India producing phones for global markets.

The vice president stressed the importance of moving from designing to manufacturing within the country, urging students to contribute to sectors like agriculture and renewable energy. He celebrated India's expanding startup ecosystem and the increased number of patent filings, positioning the nation on a path towards significant economic growth.

