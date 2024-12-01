Innovate to Elevate: Empowering India's Future Engineers
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar urged IIT Kanpur students to create sustainable innovations addressing challenges like stubble burning. Highlighting the impact of initiatives like Startup India, he emphasized India's transition from 'designing' to 'manufacturing'. Dhankhar stressed technology's role in enhancing agriculture and ensuring economic viability for farmers.
- Country:
- India
During a recent address at IIT Kanpur, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar called on students to engage in smart, solution-oriented, scalable, and sustainable innovations for India's development. He emphasized resolving the issue of stubble burning, urging students to think creatively for the welfare of farmers.
Dhankhar highlighted the success of government initiatives such as the Atal Innovation Mission, Startup India, and Make in India. He pointed out the growth in India's mobile phone manufacturing sector as a testament to these programs' effectiveness, leading to India producing phones for global markets.
The vice president stressed the importance of moving from designing to manufacturing within the country, urging students to contribute to sectors like agriculture and renewable energy. He celebrated India's expanding startup ecosystem and the increased number of patent filings, positioning the nation on a path towards significant economic growth.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Air Quality Crisis Looms Over Punjab and Haryana: A Stubble Burning Aftermath
Bharat Startup Yatra: A Catalyst for Innovation and Economic Growth
Cedar-IBSi Capital's Strategic Leap into Banking Tech Startups
Punjab's Farm Fires: A Dramatic Drop in Stubble Burning
Export of medicines rose 138 pc under Modi regime; India manufacturing 97 pc of mobile phones, claims BJP chief JP Nadda at Dhanbad rally.