Chaos at Delhi University: NCWEB Students Demand Justice Amid Exam Failures

Delhi University has launched an investigation after approximately 500 students from the Non-Collegiate Women's Education Board (NCWEB) failed an exam, which was managed and evaluated by Jesus and Mary College.

The college administration contacted Delhi police concerning a staff member linked to suspected discrepancies. Protestors, including the Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) members, gathered outside the college, chanting slogans and demanding justice. Discrepancies in record-keeping were discovered following complaints from students marked as failed despite attending exams.

DU officials and students are calling for immediate rectification of these results. Affected students demand transparency and fairness amid systemic issues, and there's a clear push for reforms in how NCWEB exams are managed, including establishing a separate examination branch.

(With inputs from agencies.)