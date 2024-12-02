Left Menu

Contaminated School Snacks in Palghar Stir Health Concerns

Parents in Palghar district, Maharashtra, are alarmed after fungus and live larvae were found in government-provided school snacks. The Palghar collector confirmed sample collection and promised action post-laboratory results. The issue has raised concerns about students' health and the effectiveness of existing nutritional schemes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 02-12-2024 20:31 IST | Created: 02-12-2024 20:31 IST
Contaminated School Snacks in Palghar Stir Health Concerns
  • Country:
  • India

In a troubling revelation, nutrient snacks offered in tribal-dominated Palghar district schools were allegedly found infested with fungus and live larvae.

District collector Govind Bodke confirmed the incident, stating that samples have been taken and action will ensue against the supplier following laboratory analysis.

Parents at affected schools voiced concern, urging the administration to provide safe meals, while officials gather samples for a comprehensive examination.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Botafogo Triumphs Despite Early Setback in Copa Libertadores Final

Botafogo Triumphs Despite Early Setback in Copa Libertadores Final

 Global
2
Trump's Bold Move: Patel Tapped for FBI Leadership

Trump's Bold Move: Patel Tapped for FBI Leadership

 Global
3
Kash Patel's Controversial Path to Leading the FBI

Kash Patel's Controversial Path to Leading the FBI

 Global
4
Kash Patel Takes Helm at FBI Amidst Controversy

Kash Patel Takes Helm at FBI Amidst Controversy

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Writing Feedback: GPT-4’s Role in Assessing Young Students’ Revisions

Harnessing AI and ML to Enhance Space Domain Awareness Amid Rising Orbital Challenges

Mongolia’s Financial Revolution: Bridging Green and Social Investments for Vision 2050

The Power of Instant Pay: How Real-Time Earnings Access Drives Increased Work Hours

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024