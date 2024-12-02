Contaminated School Snacks in Palghar Stir Health Concerns
Parents in Palghar district, Maharashtra, are alarmed after fungus and live larvae were found in government-provided school snacks. The Palghar collector confirmed sample collection and promised action post-laboratory results. The issue has raised concerns about students' health and the effectiveness of existing nutritional schemes.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 02-12-2024 20:31 IST | Created: 02-12-2024 20:31 IST
- Country:
- India
In a troubling revelation, nutrient snacks offered in tribal-dominated Palghar district schools were allegedly found infested with fungus and live larvae.
District collector Govind Bodke confirmed the incident, stating that samples have been taken and action will ensue against the supplier following laboratory analysis.
Parents at affected schools voiced concern, urging the administration to provide safe meals, while officials gather samples for a comprehensive examination.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement