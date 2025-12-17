Karnataka Cracks Down on Pigeon Feeding to Curb Health Risks

The Karnataka government has implemented new regulations to control pigeon feeding in public areas, responding to significant public health concerns.

A letter from Deputy Secretary V Lakshmikanth to the Urban Development Department advises the Greater Bengaluru Authority and other municipal bodies to enforce these measures promptly.

The Health and Family Welfare Department warns that uncontrolled pigeon feeding can lead to respiratory illnesses. Authorities will now restrict feeding to designated areas to mitigate these health risks, with NGOs managing compliance and awareness campaigns highlighting the risks of pigeon droppings.

(With inputs from agencies.)