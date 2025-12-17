Left Menu

Karnataka Cracks Down on Pigeon Feeding to Curb Health Risks

The Karnataka government is taking action to regulate pigeon feeding in public spaces due to health concerns. The practice has caused large gatherings of pigeons and related health issues. Instructions have been issued to enforce restrictions and designate specific feeding areas with strict guidelines.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 17-12-2025 23:17 IST | Created: 17-12-2025 23:17 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The Karnataka government has implemented new regulations to control pigeon feeding in public areas, responding to significant public health concerns.

A letter from Deputy Secretary V Lakshmikanth to the Urban Development Department advises the Greater Bengaluru Authority and other municipal bodies to enforce these measures promptly.

The Health and Family Welfare Department warns that uncontrolled pigeon feeding can lead to respiratory illnesses. Authorities will now restrict feeding to designated areas to mitigate these health risks, with NGOs managing compliance and awareness campaigns highlighting the risks of pigeon droppings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

