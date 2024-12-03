CBSE Considers Dual-Level Science Curriculum for Classes 9 and 10

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is exploring the introduction of two tiers of science and social science education—standard and advanced—for students in Classes 9 and 10. Officials reveal that this initiative, inspired by the two-level mathematics model, awaits the governing board's approval.

The new National Education Policy (NEP) supports this move, allowing varied subject difficulty levels to better align with student capabilities. As per the NEP's vision, all subjects, starting with mathematics, could eventually be offered at both levels.

While the proposal has cleared the curriculum committee, logistical and framework details remain unresolved. A senior CBSE official noted that the objective is to provide adept students an opportunity to delve deeper into these subjects early on. Yet, the implementation timeline remains uncertain as the NCERT textbooks under the New Curriculum Framework are still in development. Initial plans for biannual board exams set for 2024-25 have been postponed.

