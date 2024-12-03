Left Menu

CBSE Considers Dual-Level Science Curriculum for Classes 9 and 10

The CBSE is planning to introduce two levels of science and social science, standard and advanced, for Classes 9 and 10. This proposal, aligned with the National Education Policy, aims to accommodate different student aptitudes. Approval from the board's governing body is awaited, and logistical planning is ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-12-2024 17:35 IST | Created: 03-12-2024 17:35 IST
CBSE Considers Dual-Level Science Curriculum for Classes 9 and 10
  • Country:
  • India

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is exploring the introduction of two tiers of science and social science education—standard and advanced—for students in Classes 9 and 10. Officials reveal that this initiative, inspired by the two-level mathematics model, awaits the governing board's approval.

The new National Education Policy (NEP) supports this move, allowing varied subject difficulty levels to better align with student capabilities. As per the NEP's vision, all subjects, starting with mathematics, could eventually be offered at both levels.

While the proposal has cleared the curriculum committee, logistical and framework details remain unresolved. A senior CBSE official noted that the objective is to provide adept students an opportunity to delve deeper into these subjects early on. Yet, the implementation timeline remains uncertain as the NCERT textbooks under the New Curriculum Framework are still in development. Initial plans for biannual board exams set for 2024-25 have been postponed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden's Unexpected Pardon for Hunter

Biden's Unexpected Pardon for Hunter

 United States
2
Presidential Pardon: Biden Grants Clemency to Son

Presidential Pardon: Biden Grants Clemency to Son

 United States
3
Snooker Legend Terry Griffiths Passes Away at 77

Snooker Legend Terry Griffiths Passes Away at 77

 Global
4
Church Urges El Salvador to Uphold Gold Mining Ban Amid Environmental Concerns

Church Urges El Salvador to Uphold Gold Mining Ban Amid Environmental Concer...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Writing Feedback: GPT-4’s Role in Assessing Young Students’ Revisions

Harnessing AI and ML to Enhance Space Domain Awareness Amid Rising Orbital Challenges

Mongolia’s Financial Revolution: Bridging Green and Social Investments for Vision 2050

The Power of Instant Pay: How Real-Time Earnings Access Drives Increased Work Hours

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024