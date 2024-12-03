JNU Considers In-House Exam for Unlisted PhD Subjects

Jawaharlal Nehru University is exploring the possibility of conducting an in-house entrance exam for PhD admissions in Korean language, arts and aesthetics, and labour studies, according to university officials. The move comes as these subjects are not part of the UGC's National Eligibility Test, prompting the university to seek alternatives.

The admission process for these PhD programs is uncertain, as the admission cycle ending December 4 approaches. A committee headed by School of Language Dean Shoba Sivasankaran met to discuss solutions, given the challenges of conducting an internal exam versus seeking UGC's inclusion of these subjects in the NET list.

Logistics and finances pose significant challenges for holding in-house exams, while including the subjects in NET could cause delays. Despite the complications, measures must be taken soon to address the issue, as anxious prospective students await clarity.

(With inputs from agencies.)