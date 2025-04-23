Assam Government Steps In To Rescue Terror Attack Survivors

The Assam government is taking significant steps to ensure the safe return of a family who survived a brutal terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir, according to the Chief Minister's Office.

The attack at a prominent tourist site in Pahalgam claimed at least 26 lives, mostly tourists, while many others sustained injuries.

Efforts are underway to expedite the family's return to Assam, coordinated between state and central governments. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma expressed solidarity with the affected families and promised justice for the attack's perpetrators.

