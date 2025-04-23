Left Menu

G Parameshwara Criticizes Security Lapses in Pahalgam Terror Attack

Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara condemned the security and intelligence lapses in the Pahalgam terror attack where 26 people were killed. He urged the Centre to aggressively hunt down the terrorist groups responsible. Parameshwara called for a non-partisan response to ensure national security.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 23-04-2025 14:17 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 14:17 IST
G Parameshwara Criticizes Security Lapses in Pahalgam Terror Attack
Terror Attack
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara has lambasted an evident security and intelligence failure following the Pahalgam terror attack that claimed 26 lives. Addressing the media, Parameshwara highlighted the surprising breach of India's strong military intelligence network.

Minister Parameshwara emphasized the urgent need for the Central government to pinpoint and dismantle the terrorist factions behind the tragic incident. He condemned the targeting of Hindus and called for swift action, urging the government to rise above political affiliations in handling these national security concerns.

Expressing personal grief, the minister mourned the loss of two Kannadigas in the attack, conveying condolences to all affected families. He stressed that it's a question of national unity, transcending political differences for the country's and community's safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

 Global
2
U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

 Global
3
Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

 United States
4
Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI could make cyber warfare faster, riskier and harder to control

LLMs can hunt hidden threats in latest wireless network traffic

Low-cost robots revolutionize how AI is taught in secondary classrooms

Blended, not hybrid, work is the future, if organizations rethink tech, trust and time

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025