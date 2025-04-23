G Parameshwara Criticizes Security Lapses in Pahalgam Terror Attack

Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara has lambasted an evident security and intelligence failure following the Pahalgam terror attack that claimed 26 lives. Addressing the media, Parameshwara highlighted the surprising breach of India's strong military intelligence network.

Minister Parameshwara emphasized the urgent need for the Central government to pinpoint and dismantle the terrorist factions behind the tragic incident. He condemned the targeting of Hindus and called for swift action, urging the government to rise above political affiliations in handling these national security concerns.

Expressing personal grief, the minister mourned the loss of two Kannadigas in the attack, conveying condolences to all affected families. He stressed that it's a question of national unity, transcending political differences for the country's and community's safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)