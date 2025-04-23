Kharge Condemns Pahalgam Terror Attack: Nation Stands United

In a forceful statement, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge described the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, which claimed the lives of 26 individuals, as a blatant strike against the Indian state. Kharge emphasized the need for national unity, declaring the attack an assault on the country's sovereignty and integrity.

Amid the widespread shock and grief, Kharge insisted that the government utilize all available resources to apprehend the perpetrators responsible for the attack, which targeted innocent tourists. The incident has been described as one of the most brazen since the Chittisinghpura massacre of 2000.

Following discussions with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, Kharge reiterated Congress' commitment to supporting the government in taking decisive action. He urged for a cessation of partisan politics, focusing instead on justice for victims' families and maintaining national unity.

(With inputs from agencies.)