Azizulhasni Awang's Unstoppable Comeback: Defying the Odds in Track Cycling

In a bold move, Malaysian cycling icon Azizulhasni Awang is seeking patience from followers as he sets out to revive his illustrious career, having chosen to delay retirement after last year's unexpected Olympic setback. Disqualified at the Paris Games, Awang has not competed since but is now on a determined path to reclaim glory.

The cyclist, known affectionately as the 'Pocket Rocketman,' emphasized the year ahead as a period for physical rebuilding, targeting the 2026 Asian Games in Japan. Awang, 37, reflected on numerous past hurdles, including a heart surgery in 2022, which he overcame for a triumphant return to Asian Championship golds and top-five global rankings.

Expressing determination, Awang draws parallels to global sports stars defying age limitations, aiming to inspire Malaysians through his comeback. With the backing of advances in sports science, he hopes to challenge perceptions about age constraints in competitive sports, mirroring the successful trajectories of celebrated athletes worldwide.

