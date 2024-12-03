Punjab's Job Boom: A New Era for Youth Employment and Education

The Punjab government is set to launch a significant recruitment initiative within both the health and education sectors, as announced by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann. This campaign is part of a broader effort that has already seen approximately 50,000 jobs created under his administration.

Speaking at a ceremony where appointment letters were distributed to new recruits, Mann emphasized the government's dedication to offering young people ample opportunities to thrive. He mentioned the ongoing provision of around 50,000 government positions and the ambition to open new channels for their active involvement in Punjab's socio-economic development.

Mann noted the government's commitment to assisting youth who have aged out of eligibility while protesting for employment opportunities. The Chief Minister also expressed pride in the merit-based selection of these job recipients, reinforcing hopes that they will contribute positively to public welfare. Additionally, Mann revealed plans to establish Punjab as a prime location for medical education by constructing new medical colleges across various regions.

(With inputs from agencies.)