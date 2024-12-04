Transforming Education in Arunachal Pradesh: A New Era of Innovation and Modernization

In a major push for educational enhancement, Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein has highlighted the necessity of foundational literacy and numeracy to ensure quality education for all children in the state. Recognizing education as a priority sector, the state government aims to modernize its educational landscape significantly.

Addressing the inaugural NeVolution Education Workshop under the Aspirational Block Programme in Itanagar, Mein expressed confidence in achieving transformative educational progress through collective efforts. Government plans include reducing dropout rates and improving infrastructure and teacher training, backed by substantial funding from the Centre.

NITI Aayog member Dr Arvind Virmani underscored the transformative potential of digital connectivity in revolutionizing education in remote areas. He advocated for integrating job-oriented skills into the curriculum and described artificial intelligence as a key tool to enhance educational outcomes.

(With inputs from agencies.)