Govt Launches Māori Education Action Plan to Address Achievement Gaps

The New Zealand government has unveiled its Māori Education Action Plan, a comprehensive strategy aimed at improving educational outcomes for Māori learners and addressing persistent disparities in achievement. Education Minister Erica Stanford emphasized the urgent need for change, highlighting the stark realities faced by Māori students in English Medium education settings.

“Twenty-five percent of learners in our schooling system are Māori, yet on average, they experience worse outcomes than their peers across every major educational metric,” Ms. Stanford said. “By Year 8, only 12% of Māori students in English Medium settings meet the curriculum benchmark in mathematics, and in Term 2, just 39% of these students attended school regularly.”

Key Initiatives in the Māori Education Action Plan

The plan focuses on three main pillars: improving outcomes for Māori students in English Medium settings, strengthening Māori Medium Education, and fostering early language acquisition in te reo Māori. Key initiatives include:

Curriculum Development: A refresh of Te Marautanga o Aotearoa, positioning it as a world-leading indigenous curriculum tailored to Māori Medium settings.

Resource Investment: Roll-out of structured literacy programs in te reo Māori, development of decodable books, mathematics resources in te reo Māori, and the introduction of Hihira Weteoro, a nationwide phonics check.

Teacher Training and Development: Increased resources and professional development for teachers and kaiako to bring the curriculum to life in classrooms. Focused efforts on training new educators to support the evolving needs of Māori students.

Strengthening Whānau and Iwi Partnerships

Recognizing the critical role of whānau in a child’s learning journey, the government is exploring ways to bolster family engagement in education. This includes collaboration with the Social Investment Agency on Alternative Education and partnerships with iwi to ensure culturally aligned support.

“We want to empower whānau to play a greater role in their children’s education. This is key to creating an environment where Māori learners thrive,” Ms. Stanford said.

Continued Collaboration with Māori Leaders

Ms. Stanford emphasized that the plan represents just the beginning of a long-term commitment. The Māori Education Ministerial Advisory Group and organizations such as Te Matakahuki will play a vital role in shaping and expanding the strategy.

“The expertise and guidance of Māori education leaders are essential to ensuring this plan delivers tangible results for tamariki. Our goal is to create an educational system where every Māori learner can excel and benefit from a world-class education,” she said.

Future Steps

The government’s next phase of work will involve evaluating the effectiveness of current initiatives and introducing additional measures as needed. These include further investments in early childhood education in te reo Māori, new pathways for teacher certification in Kaupapa Māori Education, and enhanced support for schools serving high numbers of Māori students.

With the Māori Education Action Plan now in motion, the government aims to bridge achievement gaps and build a future where Māori students can fully realize their potential, celebrating their culture, language, and identity within an inclusive education system.