Academic Turmoil at IIT Kharagpur: Faculty Protests and Allegations

IIT Kharagpur is embroiled in a controversy after issuing show cause notices to 85 teachers. The dispute originated from allegations of arbitrary faculty recruitment, leading to disciplinary actions against teachers involved in signing a mass representation demanding the withdrawal of these notices. The controversy has sparked wider support from academia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 05-12-2024 16:42 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 16:42 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a developing controversy, IIT Kharagpur has issued show cause notices to 85 faculty members following allegations of nepotism and arbitrary faculty recruitment, leading to disciplinary proceedings against certain staff.

The conflict intensified when faculty members submitted a mass representation calling for the withdrawal of disciplinary notices. The institute countered these actions by questioning the motives behind the faculty's collective stance, emphasizing adherence to institutional rules.

The situation has drawn attention across the academic community, with Visva-Bharati University Faculty Association expressing solidarity. The development highlights ongoing issues concerning academic governance and the right to dissent within India's higher education institutions.

