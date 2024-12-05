Left Menu

UGC Unveils Flexibility in Higher Education Admission Norms

The University Grants Commission has announced new regulations allowing UG and PG aspirants to seek admission in any discipline, fostering flexibility and multidisciplinary opportunities. Eligible students can be admitted to different program years based on entrance exams and the National Credit Framework provisions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-12-2024 19:06 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 19:06 IST
UGC Unveils Flexibility in Higher Education Admission Norms
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has introduced sweeping reforms allowing undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) aspirants to pursue any discipline regardless of their previous academic background. The new regulations were announced on Thursday and aim to establish minimum standards for granting degrees.

UGC Chairman Jagadesh Kumar stated that the regulations would facilitate greater flexibility, inclusivity, and multidisciplinary learning. Students can now seek admission in any UG program, provided they pass a national or university-level entrance exam.

The UGC's latest draft allows students to pursue two UG or PG programs simultaneously, offering significant flexibility in discipline choice, institution, and learning mode. Additionally, students have the option to allocate their credits between major disciplines, skill development, apprenticeships, and multidisciplinary subjects, aligning with global educational standards and learner needs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Zelenskiy Urges Reinforcements as Russia Advances in Eastern Ukraine

Zelenskiy Urges Reinforcements as Russia Advances in Eastern Ukraine

 Global
2
US Lawmaker Urges Protection for Bangladeshi Hindus

US Lawmaker Urges Protection for Bangladeshi Hindus

 United States
3
AfDB Approves $170M Loan for Egypt’s Suez Wind Energy Project

AfDB Approves $170M Loan for Egypt’s Suez Wind Energy Project

Global
4
SWR to Be Renationalised: UK's Rail System Faces Major Transition

SWR to Be Renationalised: UK's Rail System Faces Major Transition

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Vulnerabilities into Strength: The World Bank’s Resilience Agenda

Global Strategies for Indexing Cash Transfers to Inflation and Economic Realities

Advancing Global Development Through the World Bank’s Phased Project Model

Sectoral Trends in Job Growth: Linking GDP and Employment in Emerging Markets

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024