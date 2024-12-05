UGC Unveils Flexibility in Higher Education Admission Norms

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has introduced sweeping reforms allowing undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) aspirants to pursue any discipline regardless of their previous academic background. The new regulations were announced on Thursday and aim to establish minimum standards for granting degrees.

UGC Chairman Jagadesh Kumar stated that the regulations would facilitate greater flexibility, inclusivity, and multidisciplinary learning. Students can now seek admission in any UG program, provided they pass a national or university-level entrance exam.

The UGC's latest draft allows students to pursue two UG or PG programs simultaneously, offering significant flexibility in discipline choice, institution, and learning mode. Additionally, students have the option to allocate their credits between major disciplines, skill development, apprenticeships, and multidisciplinary subjects, aligning with global educational standards and learner needs.

(With inputs from agencies.)