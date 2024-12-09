Delhi's Schools Under Siege: Bomb Threat Hoaxes Disrupt Education

In a series of alarming incidents, at least 40 schools in Delhi came under threat on Monday, as emails demanding $30,000 were sent, according to ANI news agency. The bomb threats triggered urgent police searches across the schools, railways, and airports, although many such threats this year have been hoaxes.

Government data revealed that Indian airlines and airports encountered 999 hoax bomb threats from January to mid-November, resulting in 12 arrests. The latest threat involved emails sent to two schools on Sunday night, claiming bombs were planted on premises, igniting widespread concern.

The following morning, additional schools received similar emails, leading educators to send students home. Concerned parents collected their children from school gates amidst police investigations. Authorities did not provide immediate comments, but a similar event in May saw over 50 schools in Delhi and Noida targeted with hoax threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)