Left Menu

Delhi's Schools Under Siege: Bomb Threat Hoaxes Disrupt Education

Delhi faced a wave of bomb threats with at least 40 schools being targeted and emails demanding $30,000. Previous threats to airports and railways have often turned out to be hoaxes. As schools were evacuated, police performed searches, urging caution while maintaining safety.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-12-2024 10:37 IST | Created: 09-12-2024 10:37 IST
Delhi's Schools Under Siege: Bomb Threat Hoaxes Disrupt Education
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a series of alarming incidents, at least 40 schools in Delhi came under threat on Monday, as emails demanding $30,000 were sent, according to ANI news agency. The bomb threats triggered urgent police searches across the schools, railways, and airports, although many such threats this year have been hoaxes.

Government data revealed that Indian airlines and airports encountered 999 hoax bomb threats from January to mid-November, resulting in 12 arrests. The latest threat involved emails sent to two schools on Sunday night, claiming bombs were planted on premises, igniting widespread concern.

The following morning, additional schools received similar emails, leading educators to send students home. Concerned parents collected their children from school gates amidst police investigations. Authorities did not provide immediate comments, but a similar event in May saw over 50 schools in Delhi and Noida targeted with hoax threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Homs Falls: A Turning Point in Syrian Conflict

Homs Falls: A Turning Point in Syrian Conflict

 Global
2
U.S. Amplifies Weapons Support Amid Ukraine Conflict

U.S. Amplifies Weapons Support Amid Ukraine Conflict

 Global
3
Hezbollah's Strategic Withdrawal from Qusayr

Hezbollah's Strategic Withdrawal from Qusayr

 Jordan
4
Trump's Stance: US to Steer Clear of Syrian Conflict

Trump's Stance: US to Steer Clear of Syrian Conflict

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Business Training: Digital Challenges and In-Person Advantages for Women

How Coffee Sector Reforms Enhanced Academic Performance in Rural Rwanda

Armenia's Development Blueprint: Tax Reforms and Educational Equity for Growth

Rainfall Extremes and Child Health: The Role of Targeted Climate Policies in Bangladesh

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024