CUET Overhaul: Embracing Change for 2025

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has announced that the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) for undergraduate and postgraduate courses is slated for significant changes by 2025. This follows a thorough review by an expert panel, according to UGC Chairman Jagadesh Kumar.

The review committee examined the exam's structure, number of papers, duration, syllabus alignment, and operational logistics. Based on this, a draft proposal of revised guidelines will soon be released to gather feedback from stakeholders, including students, parents, and educational institutions.

Technical issues marred the first edition of CUET-UG in 2022, leading to normalization of scores due to multi-shift exams. The hybrid-mode exam was also canceled unexpectedly in certain areas in 2024, igniting the need for a comprehensive overhaul.

