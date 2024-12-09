Karnataka to Boost Honorarium for Guest Teachers

Guest teachers in Karnataka's government primary and high schools are set to receive a salary boost, following the backing of the state's Finance Department. This development was confirmed by Minister Madhu Bangarappa in response to a query during a legislative council session.

The ministers of education have proposed increasing the honorarium for these educators to Rs 15,000 and Rs 16,000 respectively. This move is aimed at addressing the shortage of teachers across the state's educational institutions.

While a previous attempt to hike these payments was stalled in March 2024, the education sector remains optimistic about impending approvals. The current proposal underlines that there are no plans to replace guest teachers with part-time educators.

(With inputs from agencies.)