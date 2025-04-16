Indian Women's Hockey Team Sets Course for Crucial Australian Tour

Hockey India President Dilip Tirkey has underscored the next two to three years as a critical phase for Indian women's hockey, highlighting upcoming international tournaments such as the Asian Games, World Cup, and Olympics. These events, along with other key competitions, mark a significant period in the team's journey.

The Indian women's hockey team is embarking on a tour to Perth, Australia, where they are scheduled to play a series of five matches. This includes two games against Australia A, followed by three against Australia's senior team, all taking place at the Perth Hockey Stadium. This tour is regarded as a vital preparation for the FIH Pro League 2024-25, anticipated for June.

Dilip Tirkey told ANI that the tour offers a unique opportunity, especially for the five young players new to the senior team who shined in the Hockey India League. Competing in Australia presents a platform for these newcomers to experience high-caliber international play, crucial for their growth.

Hockey India has announced a 26-member squad for the tour set from April 26 to May 4, with Salima Tete leading as captain and Navneet Kaur as vice-captain. The squad combines seasoned expertise and emerging talent, with Savita and Bichu Devi Kharibam as goalkeepers, ensuring robust defense.

The team will exhibit a blend of experience and youth, with Jyoti Singh, Ishika Chaudhary, and Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam among those in defense. In midfield, captain Tete will lead with players like Vaishnavi Vitthal Phalke adding depth. The forward line, featuring Navneet Kaur and others, offers a versatile attack.

(With inputs from agencies.)