Himachal's First Residential School for Specially Abled Children: A New Dawn

Himachal Pradesh inaugurates its first residential school for specially abled children, emphasizing educational and social support. Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu announced plans for a new scheme to further aid these children, alongside existing initiatives like Mukhyamantri Sukh-Aashray Yojana.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 09-12-2024 19:09 IST | Created: 09-12-2024 19:09 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant step towards empowering specially abled children, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu inaugurated the state's first residential school tailored for these children in Hiranagar, Shimla district, on Monday. The new facility aims to address the educational needs through quality instruction and vocational training.

The state government announced ambitious plans to formulate a comprehensive scheme, targeting the inclusion of 23,000 children of widows in the educational sector. This initiative is expected to be part of the next state budget, showcasing the administration's commitment to enhancing social security for vulnerable communities.

Constructed at a cost of Rs 6.67 crore, this pioneering institution boasts modern classrooms, a computer lab, and free lodging for students and staff. Additionally, projects like the Mukhyamantri Sukh-Aashray Yojana demonstrate substantial progress in providing educational and financial support, marking a crucial moment for Himachal Pradesh.

(With inputs from agencies.)

