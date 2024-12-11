Left Menu

Manappuram Foundation Shines with National Eco-Friendly Skill Development Award

Manappuram Foundation, the CSR branch of Manappuram Group, has been awarded for its sustainable skill development initiatives. The award reflects their commitment to empowering education for underprivileged children, with significant annual investments in the educational sector. The award serves as motivation to further their innovative programs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thrissur | Updated: 11-12-2024 11:50 IST | Created: 11-12-2024 11:50 IST
Manappuram Foundation, the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) division of Manappuram Group, has been honored with the National Award for Eco-Friendly Skill Development. The accolade celebrates their outstanding work in sustainable skill development.

The award ceremony was held in Bengaluru, with the honor received by notable personalities including Mr. George D. Das, CEO of Manappuram Foundation, and Mr. K.M. Asharaf, Senior Public Relations Officer of Manappuram Finance. This recognition underscores the foundation's pivotal role in supporting educational opportunities for economically disadvantaged children, reflecting their annual investment of over ₹6 crore in education initiatives.

Manappuram Foundation Managing Trustee, Mr. V.P. Nandakumar, expressed his satisfaction, highlighting the importance of innovative learning techniques that unlock students' skills and knowledge in modern technologies. The foundation is driven to continuously enhance its skill development efforts in creating well-rounded, educated communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

