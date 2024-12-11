BMW and UNICEF Join Forces to Revolutionize Education in India
BMW Group and UNICEF have partnered in India to enhance education for 100,000 children across four states, focusing on foundational learning and STEM skills. This initiative aims to provide marginalized adolescent girls access to quality STEM education, especially in rural areas, as part of a global educational effort.
BMW Group and UNICEF unveiled a transformative partnership aimed at reshaping education for 100,000 children in India's four states, with a special focus on STEM skills and gender equality.
This collaboration will provide quality education to marginalized adolescent girls in rural India, focusing on foundational learning and STEM subjects.
The initiative is part of a global effort to empower young people in education and training, with significant operations in India and other countries like South Africa and Brazil.
