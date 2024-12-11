Left Menu

BMW and UNICEF Join Forces to Revolutionize Education in India

BMW Group and UNICEF have partnered in India to enhance education for 100,000 children across four states, focusing on foundational learning and STEM skills. This initiative aims to provide marginalized adolescent girls access to quality STEM education, especially in rural areas, as part of a global educational effort.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-12-2024 17:22 IST | Created: 11-12-2024 17:18 IST
BMW and UNICEF Join Forces to Revolutionize Education in India
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

BMW Group and UNICEF unveiled a transformative partnership aimed at reshaping education for 100,000 children in India's four states, with a special focus on STEM skills and gender equality.

This collaboration will provide quality education to marginalized adolescent girls in rural India, focusing on foundational learning and STEM subjects.

The initiative is part of a global effort to empower young people in education and training, with significant operations in India and other countries like South Africa and Brazil.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Controversial Plan to End Birthright Citizenship

Trump's Controversial Plan to End Birthright Citizenship

 United States
2
Kash Patel's Historic Nomination to Lead FBI Gains Momentum

Kash Patel's Historic Nomination to Lead FBI Gains Momentum

 United States
3
Capturing the Chaos: Suspect in UnitedHealth Executive's Murder Arrested

Capturing the Chaos: Suspect in UnitedHealth Executive's Murder Arrested

 Global
4
Homecoming: Ukrainian Kids Return Amidst Political Tensions

Homecoming: Ukrainian Kids Return Amidst Political Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Innovative Methods for Evaluating Chemical Impacts in Fabric Finishing and Coating

Enhancing Emissions Trading Systems with Renewable Subsidies and Electricity Taxes

Embedding Disaster Resilience in Public Finance: A Roadmap for Global Challenges

Smart Courts: Leveraging Digital Tools to Enhance Accessibility and Efficiency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024