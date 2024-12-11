Left Menu

Chandigarh University: A Premier Hub for IT Sector Placements in 2024

Chandigarh University has emerged as a top choice for IT majors recruiting in India, with 1,879 computer science students securing jobs at prestigious MNCs. Known for its impressive campus placements, the university's students were offered roles in AI, Cloud Computing, Data Science, and Cybersecurity. Exceptional packages were also recorded, showcasing CU's strong industry ties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 11-12-2024 17:23 IST | Created: 11-12-2024 17:23 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Chandigarh University has cemented its reputation as a leading destination for Information Technology sector talent acquisition in India. In 2024, a remarkable 1,879 computer science students from the university secured employment with top multinational companies (MNCs), showcasing both their competence and CU's strong placement program.

The university's strategic partnerships with industry giants such as Microsoft, Google, and IBM among others have enabled its students to grab prestigious roles, particularly in the burgeoning fields of Artificial Intelligence, Cloud Computing, Data Science, and Cybersecurity. These globally recognized companies continue to trust CU's exceptional training for developing industry-ready professionals.

Highlighting the university's exceptional performance, 2024 placements saw packages as high as Rs 51.54 lakh per annum, with an average of Rs 8.11 lakh for students. Chandigarh University's steadfast commitment to aligning its academic offerings with industry demands ensures that its graduates are prepared and equipped to meet the needs of today's fast-paced technological landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

