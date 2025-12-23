Trump's New 'Trump-Class' Battleships to Reinforce U.S. Naval Power

President Donald Trump has revealed an ambitious initiative to bolster the U.S. naval fleet, announcing plans for a new 'Trump-class' of battleships. Described as larger and faster, and boasting capabilities '100 times more powerful' than predecessors, this move aims to secure American naval superiority globally.

The plan, which will ultimately expand to 20-25 new vessels, marks the largest naval build-up in history, according to U.S. Navy Secretary John Phelan. Components for these battleships will be manufactured across all U.S. states, promising a substantial increase in tonnage and firepower.

Equipped with formidable offensive capabilities, including nuclear-armed cruise missiles and the largest guns ever on a U.S. warship, the first such vessel will be the USS Defiant. This strategy also incorporates a smaller, nimble frigate class, aligning with ongoing modernization efforts by the U.S. Navy.

