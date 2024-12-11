Left Menu

Innovative Solutions: Youth Power Shaping India's Future

Prime Minister Narendra Modi engaged with young innovators at the Smart India Hackathon, emphasizing the government's support for youth-driven innovation. The event highlighted various sectors for development, introducing new career paths, and stressed the urgency of combating cybercrime in India's increasingly digital economy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-12-2024 21:41 IST | Created: 11-12-2024 21:41 IST
Innovative Solutions: Youth Power Shaping India's Future
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed young innovators during the Smart India Hackathon's grand finale, underscoring the government's commitment to fostering innovation among the youth by eliminating challenges through reforms. Modi praised the youth's sense of ownership in solving national issues and acknowledged their role in driving India's future through knowledge and innovation.

Modi highlighted the new National Education Policy aimed at nurturing a scientific mindset, emphasizing 'pro-people' governance by creating opportunities through hackathons. Sectors like digital content creation and gaming are evolving, providing fresh career paths for young people to explore and experiment, contributing to India's status as an emerging economic superpower, he noted.

The event saw participation from over 86,000 teams nationwide, tackling 250 problem statements spanning critical sectors. Modi interacted with innovators, including teams addressing cyber security and creating tools for children with special needs, emphasizing the importance of innovative solutions to combat cybercrime in India's digital landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Controversial Plan to End Birthright Citizenship

Trump's Controversial Plan to End Birthright Citizenship

 United States
2
Kash Patel's Historic Nomination to Lead FBI Gains Momentum

Kash Patel's Historic Nomination to Lead FBI Gains Momentum

 United States
3
Capturing the Chaos: Suspect in UnitedHealth Executive's Murder Arrested

Capturing the Chaos: Suspect in UnitedHealth Executive's Murder Arrested

 Global
4
Homecoming: Ukrainian Kids Return Amidst Political Tensions

Homecoming: Ukrainian Kids Return Amidst Political Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Innovative Methods for Evaluating Chemical Impacts in Fabric Finishing and Coating

Enhancing Emissions Trading Systems with Renewable Subsidies and Electricity Taxes

Embedding Disaster Resilience in Public Finance: A Roadmap for Global Challenges

Smart Courts: Leveraging Digital Tools to Enhance Accessibility and Efficiency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024