Innovative Solutions: Youth Power Shaping India's Future

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed young innovators during the Smart India Hackathon's grand finale, underscoring the government's commitment to fostering innovation among the youth by eliminating challenges through reforms. Modi praised the youth's sense of ownership in solving national issues and acknowledged their role in driving India's future through knowledge and innovation.

Modi highlighted the new National Education Policy aimed at nurturing a scientific mindset, emphasizing 'pro-people' governance by creating opportunities through hackathons. Sectors like digital content creation and gaming are evolving, providing fresh career paths for young people to explore and experiment, contributing to India's status as an emerging economic superpower, he noted.

The event saw participation from over 86,000 teams nationwide, tackling 250 problem statements spanning critical sectors. Modi interacted with innovators, including teams addressing cyber security and creating tools for children with special needs, emphasizing the importance of innovative solutions to combat cybercrime in India's digital landscape.

