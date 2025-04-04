Highlights from the World of Sports: Injuries, Transfers, and Feats

In an action-packed week of sports, the Las Vegas Raiders have secured a future with QB Geno Smith, agreeing to a two-year, $75 million extension deal set to extend through 2027. Despite multiple injuries casting a shadow on Italy's Olympic skiing hopes, Federica Brignone remains a key player to watch.

Meanwhile, Shohei Ohtani continues to amaze, with a stunning home run that heightened Dodgers' hopes for an unbeatable season. Top seeds struggle in Marrakech's ATP event, while USA Fencing faces controversy over a disqualification matter involving a refusal to compete against a transgender opponent.

In college basketball, as the Women's Final Four approaches, top teams UConn, Texas, UCLA, and South Carolina gear up for a thrilling showdown. Alongside, the NBA lets off Ja Morant with a warning, and Falcons owner Arthur Blank is willing to make bold financial decisions to secure team goals.

(With inputs from agencies.)