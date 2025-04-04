NCLA Challenges Trump's Tariffs: Legal Battle Over Authority

The New Civil Liberties Alliance, a conservative legal advocacy group, has launched a significant legal challenge against former President Donald Trump's tariffs on Chinese imports. Filed in a Florida federal court, the lawsuit alleges that Trump exceeded his legal authority by imposing tariffs without necessary Congressional approval.

The lawsuit, initiated on behalf of Simplified, a Florida-based home management retailer, contends that President Trump misused emergency powers to impose sweeping tariffs under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act. The legal complaint posits that such tariffs require thorough investigations and factual findings, conditions Trump allegedly bypassed.

Focus is also on the justification for the tariffs, which were claimed to tackle China's involvement in the U.S. opioid crisis; NCLA argues this rationale is a guise for addressing trade deficits. This case, assigned to Trump-appointed Judge Kent Wetherell, is set to examine pivotal constitutional questions regarding presidential powers and trade law.

(With inputs from agencies.)