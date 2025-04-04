Mexico's Strategic Diplomacy Pays Off Amid Tariff Talks with U.S.

Mexico's measured and diplomatic strategy in response to U.S. President Donald Trump's recent tariff measures has yielded favorable outcomes, according to statements made by Mexico's Deputy Economy Secretary Luis Rosendo Gutierrez to Reuters.

Officials from Mexico are scheduled for consultations next week with U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick and Trade Representative Jamieson Greer. Central topics will include reviewing U.S. tariffs on auto, steel, and aluminum imports, as well as discussions on the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) trade framework.

While Mexico faces certain tariffs, most prominently a 25% levy related to fentanyl issues, the country's approach has largely spared it from some of the harsher penalties. In contrast to Canada, Mexico has opted against retaliation, focusing instead on fostering a constructive dialogue to improve economic conditions on both sides of the border.

(With inputs from agencies.)