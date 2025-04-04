Argentine Senate Blocks Milei's Supreme Court Nominees
The Argentine Senate has voted against two Supreme Court nominees proposed by President Javier Milei, representing a significant setback for the libertarian leader. President Milei criticized lawmakers for politicizing the confirmation process, which reflects the ongoing political tensions in Argentina's government.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-04-2025 05:29 IST | Created: 04-04-2025 05:29 IST
In a striking move against President Javier Milei's administration, Argentina's Senate voted to reject two Supreme Court justice nominees put forward by the libertarian leader.
This decision marks a considerable defeat for Milei, who accused the Senate of turning the confirmation process into a political battleground.
As tensions continue to simmer, the rejection underscores the challenges Milei faces in rallying political support for his judicial appointments.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Political Tensions Escalate as ED Questions Lalu Yadav in Land-for-Job Scam
Tahawwur Rana Seeks US Supreme Court Intervention to Halt Extradition
Political Tensions Rise Over Delimitation and Language Policy in Tamil Nadu
France Ramps Up Defense Funding Amid Geopolitical Tensions
Sudan's Political Tensions Flare as Kiir Sacks Governor