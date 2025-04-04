Left Menu

Argentine Senate Blocks Milei's Supreme Court Nominees

The Argentine Senate has voted against two Supreme Court nominees proposed by President Javier Milei, representing a significant setback for the libertarian leader. President Milei criticized lawmakers for politicizing the confirmation process, which reflects the ongoing political tensions in Argentina's government.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-04-2025 05:29 IST | Created: 04-04-2025 05:29 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a striking move against President Javier Milei's administration, Argentina's Senate voted to reject two Supreme Court justice nominees put forward by the libertarian leader.

This decision marks a considerable defeat for Milei, who accused the Senate of turning the confirmation process into a political battleground.

As tensions continue to simmer, the rejection underscores the challenges Milei faces in rallying political support for his judicial appointments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

